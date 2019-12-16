Timothy R. Craven, 68, of Gifford died at 7:10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with The Rev. Randy Downing officiating. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Wapella.
Mr. Craven was born Sept. 2, 1951, in Hannibal, Mo.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemary (Brady) Craven of Gifford; sons, Brad (Denise) Craven and John Craven; grandsons, Nathan and Matthew Craven, all of Hannibal, Mo.; sister-in-law, Cathy Craven of New London, Mo.; sister, Marsha (Leon) Downing, and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Ann Craven; brother, Bud Craven; and grandparents, Herman and Mildred Barnes.
Mr. Craven served as a corpsman in the U.S. Navy. He was a master carpenter and woodworker.
Growing up in Saverton, Mo., and spending time with his grandparents were among his fondest memories. He enjoyed working and attending auctions at Hannagan’s Auction Company in Gordyville.
Expressions of sympathy may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
