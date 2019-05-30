Thomas F. Powell, 78 of Tolono, brother of a Rantoul resident, died at 7:17 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, with the Rev. Joe Carter officiating. Burial will be in Bailey Memorial Cemetery, Tolono.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Mr. Powell was born Nov. 3, 1940, at Glasgow, Ky., a son of Hurbert and Neva Spencer Powell. He married Judy Froman May 22, 1966, at Tuscola; she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Steve (Rhoda) Powell of Lawton, Mich., and Kevin Powell of Tolono; four grandchildren, Jordan and Brooklyn Powell and Cale and Jayln Powell; and a brother, Wayne Powell of Rantoul.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gerald and Doug; and a sister, Patricia Ann Davis.
Mr. Powell was a deputy sheriff for Douglas County prior to becoming Tolono police chief in 1967, a position he held until his retirement in 2000. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and mushroom hunting. He also enjoyed NASCAR and his grandchildren’s activities. He was a member of the C-U Bass Club, Tolono Crappie Club, FOP and IPA.
Memorials may be made to Champaign County Humane Society or Unity Athletic Boosters Club.