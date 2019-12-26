Thomas Cribbett Dec 26, 2019 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thomas Cribbett, 56, of Rantoul died at 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Illiana Cremation Society, P.O. Box 1906, Danville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News Absenteeism report raises eyebrows at RTHS Letter to the editor Werner: New columnist starts writing with ties to Rantoul’s past Birch: Can anyone figure out Big Ten basketball? Bunnies fall short on the road against STM Eagles blown away by Centennial Many bowl-bound alumni rely on local firm Those in need helped with food, toys Most Popular Articles ArticlesVehicle shot at in RantoulFire destroys trailer at mobile home parkVillage board approves first step in land acquisition for new sports complexPrice tag to village: $860,000Those in need helped with food, toysAbsenteeism report raises eyebrows at RTHSLynn MyersRCS superintendent's contract extended additional yearRantoul man who left courthouse before verdicts were read back in custodyWerner: New columnist starts writing with ties to Rantoul’s past Events Browse Today's events Submit