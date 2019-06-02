Thelma L. Wesley, 90, of Potomac died at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at home surrounded by family.
A celebration of her life will be at noon Friday, June 7, at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac, with the Rev. Randy Holden officiating. She will be laid to rest in Manns Chapel following the service.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Wesley was born Aug. 3, 1928, in Rossville, a daughter of Benjamin and Mildred (Watson) Way. She married Hubert Wesley Oct. 30, 1948, in Danville. He preceded her in death Feb. 7, 1991.
She is survived by two daughters, Nancy J. Duncan and Valerie (Randy) Birge, both of Potomac; one son, Richard (Irma) Wesley of Arkansas; seven grandchildren, Tamara Duncan of Potomac, Darren (Natalie) Duncan of Rossville, Amy (Leon) Hudson of Potomac, Matthew Wesley of North Carolina, Deanna (Rob) Ryburn of Arkansas, Elizabeth Birge of Potomac and Zachary Birge of Potomac; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Wayne (Frances) Way of Danville and Lyle (Pam) Way of Indianapolis; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, , and one son, Donald Wesley.
Mrs. Wesley enjoyed crocheting, gardening and was an avid Cubs fan. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
Memories or photos may be posted on her memorial page at www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.