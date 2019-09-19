Thelma L. Berbaum of Champaign, a native of Fisher, sister of a Rantoul resident, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. The Rev. Julia Melgreen will officiate. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, rural Champaign.
Mrs. Berbaum was born Dec. 5, 1926, in Fisher, a daughter of Marshall and Carmen Hall O’Bryan. She was the oldest of nine children. She married Joseph W. Hern Nov. 18, 1945, in Champaign. He preceded her in death Oct. 22, 1999. She married Joseph R. Berbaum Sept. 20, 2008. He survives.
Surviving siblings are Lela O’Bryan of Rantoul, Delores Stoerger of Urbana and Helen Collins of Marysville, Wash. Also surviving are two daughters, Linda Scott of Shelton, Conn., and Cheryl Hern of Champaign; twop grandsons, Terry Scott of Norwalk, Conn., and Deric Scott of Sweden; and three great-grandchildren.
Also preceding her in death are siblings, Harold O’Bryan of Champaign, Verne O’Bryan of Pass Christian, Miss., Jim O’Bryan of Tuscola, Robert O’Bryan of Newman and Fred O’Bryan of Champaign.
Mrs. Berbaum retired from Jewel Food Store in 1986.
She was active in the Urbana Park District Senior Services and the Red Hat Society. She loved her family, friends, crocheting, going out to eat, watching sports and traveling.
Condolences may be left at morganmemorialhome.com.