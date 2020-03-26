Terry (Reisner) Gravely of Homer, 68, sister of a Foosland resident, died at 1:15 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020), at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
A private funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. A memorial service is tentatively planned May 16 at Curtis Road Church of God.
She was born May 16, 1951, a daughter of Joseph and Zona Shaffer of St. Joseph.
She is survived by her three children, Bobby Gravely, Shawn (Niki) Gravely of Urbana and Betzy Gravely of Homer; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; seven sisters, Sandy (Bob) Kiest of Angier, N.C., Darlene (Richard) Tester of Foosland, Rita (Jim) Griffin of Homer, Sharon (Dennis) Fiscus and Mary (Terry) Crider, both of St. Joseph, Debbie (Joe) Frailey of Odessa, Texas, and Dawn (Gale) May of Bellflower; three brothers, Joseph (Karla) Shaffer of St. Joseph, Jeff Shaffer of Urbana and Mike (Kathy) Reisner of Mahomet.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, JP Shaffer of Urbana.
Ms. Graveley graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1969, got married and moved to Urbana, and stayed in Urbana until she moved to Homer with her daughter in 2017.
She was a member of Curtis Road Church of God, Savoy. She worked at the University of Illinios until she retired in 2012.
Ms. Graveley loved sewing and made Christmas stockings for soldiers and hats, blankets and scarves for local nurseries. She made peanut brittle every year for a church fundraiser.
