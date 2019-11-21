Terry Coleman, 71, of Durham, N.C., a Rantoul Township High School graduate, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Mr. Coleman was born Oct. 17, 1948, in Kansas City, Mo.
He is survived by his son, Chad Coleman of Durham, N.C.; his daughter, Becky (Coleman) Roehl of Mukwonago, Wis.; grandsons, Mitch Roehl and Brad Roehl; brother, Kelly Coleman; and sister, Carol Hammel.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jill Coleman.
Mr. Coleman graduated from Rantoul Township High School.
He was known for his salesmanship. He was vice president of sales in the fine-china industry. He also owned and operated a company in the pet industry.
He enjoyed coaching his children for many years. He always had a tale to tell, whether it be about the government, aliens or ancient North Americans. He enjoyed reading old books on ancient history.
Mr. Coleman wrote a book about all he had learned and always hoped to travel to the places he researched.
Memorial donations may be offered to the Duke Cancer Institute (dukecancerinstitute.org/give).