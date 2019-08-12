Terry “Chico” Dennis Christensen, 68, of The Villages, Fla., father of two Paxton residents, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Mr. Christensen was born Feb. 25, 1951, in Arlington, Minn.
He is survived by his four children, Stephanie (Michael) Johnson of Loda, Amie Christensen of Paxton, Teri Siddall of Loda and Dustin (Lindsay) Christensen of Paxton; six grandchildren, Heather Johnson, Mallory Johnson, Kaila Christensen, Tayt Siddall, Pyper Siddall and Lucy Christensen; a sister, Jeanne Mattes of North Mankato, Minn.; a niece and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lois (Miller) Christensen, and a granddaughter, Natalie Johnson.
Mr. Christensen spent his youth in Winthrop, Minn., and graduated from Winthrop High School. He served in the U.S. Navy at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, D.C., before moving to Illinois in 1973.
Mr. Christensen followed in his father’s footsteps and was a bricklayer by trade, retiring from the University of Illinois. He was a member of the Bricklayers Union. He was an avid fisherman and bowled weekly on a league at Old Orchard Lanes in Savoy.
Always a handyman, he began woodworking in his retirement and made birdhouses, among other things.