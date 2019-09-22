Teresa DiPaolo Fabry, 89, of Rantoul died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at home.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 311 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, with Father Joel Phelps as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Mrs. Fabry was born Aug. 13, 1930, in Bellaire, Ohio, the oldest of three children of the late E. Louis and Mary (Sarra) DiPaolo. She married John "Jack" Fabry Nov. 28, 1964, at Lockbourne Air Force Base Chapel. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are her son, John (Leslie) Fabry of Elmhurst; two grandchildren, Evan and Madeline; a brother, Louis A. DiPaolo of St. Clairsville, Ohio; cousins; nieces; nephews; her extended family, the Hatfields.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Grace (DiPaolo) Nickerson.
Before her marriage, she was an active member of St. John Catholic Church in Bellaire and worked at Metropolitan Life in Wheeling, W.Va. After her husband retired from the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel, they moved in 1967 for him to work at Chanute AFB, Rantoul, which was the start of their experience with St. Malachy parish.
For many years, Mrs. Fabry was the office secretary at St. Malachy Grade School. She was active in her church with numerous committees, helping at funeral dinners, visiting the sick and elderly and volunteering whenever asked.
She was a member of Church Women United, Parish Catholic Council of Women, Champaign County Home and Community Education (serving as local secretary for the Rantoul unit), Rantoul Garden Club, Detroit Bariscianotti Club and previously served with her husband as treasurers of St. Malachy Home and School Association.
Memorial contributions can be made in Teresa’s name to the Henry J. Smith Trust for the support of St. Malachy School, P.O. Box 12, Rantoul, IL 61866, or by contacting her son, John.