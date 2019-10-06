Ted Hulett of Mesa, Ariz., died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at home.
Honoring Mr. Hulett's wishes, there will not be a memorial service, but those wishing to make a memorial gift may give to the charity of their choice.
He is survived by his wife, Imogene; two daughters, Kathi Wright-Hulett (Bradley) and Patricia Hulett; two brothers, Roger (Beverly) and John (Doris); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Hulett was born Sept. 11, 1927, in Rantoul.
While in high school, he was active in football and track.
He was honored for more than 35 years in scouting and many years of service at the Mesa Braille Library. He was involved in the United Methodist churches in Rantoul and Champaign and Velda Rose United Methodist Church in Mesa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C.I. and Agatha Hulett, and brother, Harold.