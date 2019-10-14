Taylor Johnson, 19, of Rantoul died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Father Joel Phelps will officiate. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Ms. Johnson was born Feb. 24, 2000, in Urbana, a daughter of Rob and Angie (Hultgren) Johnson of Rantoul.
She is survived by a sister Megan Johnson of Newman; two brothers, Michael Johnson and Bobby Johnson, both of Rantoul; her paternal grandmother, Helen Johnson of Rantoul; and a a nephew.
Ms. Johnson attended St. Malachy Grade School and Rantoul Township High School. She had a great love for her cats.