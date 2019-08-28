Tammy McConkey, 52, of Champaign, brother and stepdaughter of two Armstrong residents, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
A celebration of her life will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Windsor Road Christian Church, 2501 Windsor Road, Champaign. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m., and visitation will resume after until 4:30 p.m.
Ms. McConkey was born May 10, 1967, in Urbana, a daughter of Jerry McConkey and Deborah (Powell) Gilliam.
She is survived by one son, Brendon Seidelman; a granddaughter, Malia, of Mansfield; her mother, Debbie, and stepfather, Gary Gilliam, of Potosi, Mo.; and stepmother, Patricia McConkey of Armstrong.
Ms. McConkey was one of seven sisters and three brothers. Surviving are her sisters, Kim Lewis of Champaign, Billie Bidner and Jamie (Brian) Adams, both of Potosi, Mo., Shelly Fairfield of Frisco, Texas, Kristie Gilliam of Farmington, Mo., and Barbara (Joseph) Tripodi of Kenosha, Wis.; and brothers, Tommy McConkey of Champaign, Travis (Kathleen) Bidner of Carterville and Darrel (Sheri) McConkey of Armstrong; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dustin Seidelman, and father, Jerry McConkey.
Mrs. McConkey loved spending time with her family, especially with her granddaughter. She enjoyed making crafts, painting, loved her TV shows, playing in the park with her dog, Turbo, and her late night calls to her mom, fireworks on the Fourth of July and spending time with her mom in Missouri.
She gave her life to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and enjoyed reading her Bible.
Flowers can be sent to Tammy McConkey Memorial, 1901 W. Kirby Ave., Champaign, IL 61821.
Memories, photos and videos may be posted at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.