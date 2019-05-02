Tammy Kolep, 53, of Rantoul died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lux Memorial Chapel.
She was born Sept. 24, 1965, in Chicago, the 12th child of 13 born to Joseph and Bernice (Heil) Kolep.
She is survived by five children, Joann (Dustin) Ferran of Rantoul, Kelly Kolep of Michigan City, Ind., Thomas Rayborn of Champaign, Jay Kolep of Rantoul and Felicia Keaton of Chicago. Also surviving are eight grandchildren.
She was a stay-at-home mother, then furthered that role to include her many grandbabies. She enjoyed spending her time cleaning and rearranging her home.