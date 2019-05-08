Sylvia P. Shinberger, 84, of Thomasboro died at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton.
Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Shinberger was born July 31, 1934, in rural Urbana, a daughter of Cletis and Gladys Slade Rogers. She married Orion “Joe” Shinberger Feb. 23, 1980. He survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Kelly Ayre of Bloomington, David Ayre of Thomasboro and Alfred Shinberger of West Burlington, Iowa; three daughters, Melinda (Don) Patten of Champaign, Ruth Rockwell of Champaign and Diane Sullivan of Paxton; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Stephen Shinberger.
Mrs. Shinberger was a member of the Rantoul American Legion Post 287 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing pool, scrabble, camping and working jigsaw puzzles. She had a passion for spending time outdoors, but nothing meant more to her than spending quality time with her family.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
