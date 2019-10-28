Susan DeWall, 62, of Gibson City, mother of two Foosland residents, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at her home in Gibson City.
A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at First Christian Church, Gibson City, with the Rev. Mat Bowen officiating.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Mrs. DeWall was born Nov. 10, 1956, in Evergreen Park, a daughter of Jack and Dolores Daily Brown. She married Arlen DeWall Dec. 30, 1975, in Pontiac. They were married for 43 years. Her husband survives in Gibson City.
Also surviving are her children, Angela (Ken) Lee of Melvin, David (Carrie) DeWall and Billy DeWall, both of Foosland; three grandchildren, Devin Back, Ava Rexroat and Keegan DeWall; her mother, Dolores Brown of Gibson City; and her siblings, Pat (Alan) Marcheski of Arizona, Jean (Kent) Bielfeldt of Strawn, Kathy (Dave) Stettner of Shannon, John (Sherry) Brown of Missouri, Micahel Brown of Arizona, Dan Brown of Chicago and Charlie (Christi) Brown of Philo.
She was preceded in death by her father and a sister-in-law, Val Brown.
Mrs. DeWall was a member of the First Christian Church in Gibson City.
Memorial contributions may be made to her church or Homes of Hope Inc. or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
