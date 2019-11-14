Sue Hofer, 76, of Rankin, sister of a Paxton resident, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at home.
Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Hoopeston. Burial was in Rankin Union Cemetery.
Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cox-Knapp Funeral Home, Rankin.
Mrs. Hofer was born Nov. 12, 1942, in Marion, Ind., a daughter of Archie Goin and Mildred Strong-Goin. She married Larry Hofer May 11, 1963, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Rankin. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Randall (Tonna) Hofer of Hoopeston and Darrin (Nancy) Hofer of Loda; one daughter, Tara (Steve) Shields of Hoopeston; two brothers, Randy (Martha) Goin of Carmi and Bob (Sheila) Cleary of Mansfield; one sister, Bette (Kevin) Brennan of Paxton; two sisters-in-law, Pat Goin of Danville and Carol Goin of Rankin; 12 grandchildren, Sadie Hofer, Lucas Hofer, Nick Hofer, Allison Hofer, Abby Hofer, Alyssa Hofer, Caleb (Sharim) Shields, Chloe Shields, Jacob Shields, Mackenzie Shields, Josslyn Shields, and Maverick Shields; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Rolland Goin and Donnie Goin.
Mrs. Hofer worked for the Rankin doctor’s office, Rankin Grade School and the Rankin Market in her early years. She also worked for Kuperschmidt Egg Grading Station in Rankin. But one of her favorite jobs was working for the Paxton Daycare. She enjoyed watching the children and building strong connections with her co-workers. She also enjoyed shopping in her free time and spending time watching her grandchildren. She loved to go to all her grandkids’ sporting events and cheering them all season long. She had a knack for word searches and enjoyed camping with her family. She was also a member of the Junior Women’s Club of Rankin, and St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hoopeston.
Memorials may be made to the Paxton Daycare, Rankin Lions Club or St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Her guestbook may be signed at coxknapp.com.