Steward C. ”Bud” Lemin, 93, of Rantoul, formerly of Fort Worth, Texas, died Tuesday evening, Sept. 10, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Burial of ashes will be at a later date in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Mr. Lemin was born March 9, 1926, in Broad Top, Pa., a son of Edward and Anna (Scott) Lemin. He married Joan Speckman in August 1956 in North Belmore, N.Y. She preceded him in death April 22, 2009.
He is survived by two sons, Craig (Anne) Lemin of Robinson, Texas, and Kevin (Stephanie) Lemin of Santa Clara, Utah; two daughters, Lois (Monty) Varner of Mill Creek, Pa., and Carmin (Kevin) Frith of Urbana; a sister, Susan (Lewis) Johnson of Newburg, Pa.; and eight grandchildren.
Mr. Lemin served in the U.S. Army for a short period and was then in the U.S. Air Force for a combined time of 27 years. He was a veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He was a Mason and a Shriner. He loved fishing, hunting and gardening. Basically, he loved the outdoors. He loved his grandchildren.