Stephen Phillips, 69, of Thomasboro, died at 6:13 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
A memorial gathering will at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at 120 W. 3rd Street in Tilton.
Mr. Phillips was born April 13, 1950, in Danville, a son of Harry L. and Frances L. (Lanter) Phillips.
He is survived by his mother, Frances L. Phillips of Tilton; his companion of 25 years, Joannie Borders; a daughter, Shelley Griffith; four brothers, John Phillips of Tacoma, Wash., Earl (Brenda) Phillips and David (Rhonda) Phillips, both of Tilton, and Brian (Dana) Phillips of Georgetown; two grandchildren, Skye Silver and Sadie Silver, both of Philo; stepchildren, Anastasia (Corey) Franzen, Brent Borders and Amanda Borders; and numerous stepgrandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father and a special nephew.
Mr. Phillips was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam. He owned and operated Thomasboro Plumbing. He enjoyed fishing. He was an animal lover and loved his West Highland Terriers.
Memorials may be made to CARA Animal Shelter in Tilton.Online condolences: www.rortvedtfuneralservices.com.