Steve Garrett, 61, of Rantoul died Friday (June 28, 2019) at home in Rantoul.
A celebration of life service will be held in his honor at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the burial at Amvets Post 3, 203 W. Hill St., Champaign.
Mr. Garrett was born Aug. 29, 1957, in Champaign, a son of Dean and Willodean (Vaughn) Garrett.
He is survived by his mother; significant other, Barb Calvert; children, Christine Garrett and Andrea Garrett; grandchildren, Cierra Garrett and Daniel Bridges; brothers, Gary Garrett, Robert (Michelle) Garrett and Derrick (Christina) Garrett; and several cousins, nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Jeffery Garrett.
Mr. Garrett enjoyed fishing, gardening and tinkering with vehicles.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Mr. Garrett’s family.
Memories, photos and videos may be posted on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.