Steve Ensign Jan 3, 2020 Jan 3, 2020

Steve Ensign, 63, of Rantoul died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.No services will be held.Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, is in charge of arrangements.