Stephen Martin, 77, of Thomasborodied Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at home.
A celebration of his life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Pells Park, 757 E. Pells St., Paxton.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Martin was born July 17, 1942, in Paxton, a son of Robert and Inez Martin.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; sister, Martha Stone; children, Rodney Martin, Robin (Kevin) Martin, Robert (Becky) Martin, Butch (Shannon) Martin and Lynn (Joseph) Perry; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Martin loved to go camping and was a member of the Four Winds Camping Club. He was a Cub Scout leader, baseball coach and trustee for the Thomasboro Village Board. He also enjoyed rebuilding Corvair engines with his wife of 59 years, Linda.