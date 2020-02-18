Stephanie Sutton-McNutt, 50, of Champaign, a Fisher High School graduate, died suddenly Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign.
She was born Jan. 17, 1970, in Lincoln, a daughter of Stephen and Mary Sutton.
She is survived by her father, Stephen (Jan) Sutton of Pensacola, Fla.; mother, Mary Sutton of Walland, Tenn.; brothers, Stephen Sutton Jr. and Wayne Sutton of Walland, Tenn.; stepsiblings, Diane Kocher of Gifford, Debbie Williams of Louisville, Ky., and Tim Reyling of Gifford; daughters, Kendra (Shane) Barbee of Monticello and Payton McNutt of Kannapolis, N.C.; grandchildren, Candice, Mallory, Julian and Crystal; and boyfriend, Dave Wrzosek of Champaign.
She was a graduate of Fisher High School (class of 1988) and later graduated from Lake Land College in Mattoon with a degree in business management. She had been employed with Vesuvius in Champaign for the past six years.
She loved to laugh. Her children and grandchildren meant everything to her; she enjoyed throwing elaborate parties for them and loved decorating for the holidays.
She enjoyed attending sporting events for her children and grandchildren, going to concerts, crafting and shopping.
Memorials may be made in her name to the Champaign County Humane Society or Food for Families of Champaign County.
Memories, photos and videos may be posted on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.