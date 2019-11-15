Stella K. Wilson 81 of Fithian, mother of a Ludlow resident, died Wednesday Nov. 13, 2019, at home.
Private services will be held.
Mrs. Wilson was born Sept. 6, 1938, in Armstrong, a daughter of Clayton and June Fairchild. She married Bob Wilson in 1997. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Kirk Marvel of Ludlow and Jay Marvel of Tampa, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and four sisters.
Mrs. Wilson had worked for Furry Inc. in Danville. She also enjoyed spending time in Florida.