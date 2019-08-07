Stanley E. Blacker, Sr., 60, of Paxton, formerly of Urbana, died at 1:05 a.m. Monday July 29, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday Aug. 9, at Danville National Cemetery, Danville.
Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, Urbana, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Blacker was born Sept. 28, 1958, in Urbana, a son of Edgar “Beefie” and Vera (Cafin) Blacker.
He is survived by two sons, Eddy and Stanley, Jr.; a daughter, Melinda; and several cousins, including a cousin/caregiver, Russell Cafin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a stepdaughter, Christine; and sister, Teresa Blakley.
Mr. Blacker attended Urbana High School and was a long-time truck driver. He served in the U. S. Navy from 1976 to 1979.