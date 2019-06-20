Shirley Ann DeVault, 81, of Farmer City, mother of a Fisher resident, died at 4 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Heritage Health, Gibson City.
Her funeral will be at 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, with Andy Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Farmer City.
Visitation will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Mrs. DeVault was born Oct. 20, 1937, in Shobonier, a daughter of Don and Wilma Gammon Jackson. She married Robert DeVault Sr. May 29, 1953, in Havana, Ill. He died Sept. 20, 2011.
She is survived by her children, Robert L. (Debbie) DeVault Jr. of Ogden, Donna (Willie) DeVault-Harris of Center, Texas, and Carol A. (Eric) Kersey of Fisher; four grandchildren, Quinton (Cynthia) DeVault, Sarah DeVault, Brittany (Curtis Lashbrook) Evans and Brett A. Kersey; two stepgrandchildren, Melynda (Floyd) Davis and Chris (Halee Evitt) Allen; three great-grandchildren; and four stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one sister.
Mrs. DeVault was an CNA at Jackson Heights Nursing Home, Farmer City, for several years. She also had worked at Provena Covenant Medical Center, Champaign, as a ward secretary.
She was a member of First Christian Church, Farmer City.
Memorials may be made to the Shirley DeVault Memorial Fund.