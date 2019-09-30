Sharon M. Messel, 71, of Thomasboro died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lux.
She was born Aug. 9, 1948, in Rochelle, a daughter of Frank Kalk and Edith Sudbury.
Ms. Messel has two children, Darla Rosenberger and Anthony Messel; she is also survived by her brothers, Muriel Roos, Robert (Sue) Sudbury and Kevin (Betty) Sudbury; a sister, Judy (Ken) Decker; three grandchildren, Tim (Megan Golbach) Moses, Nicki (Jimmy Saathoff) Moses and Austin Rosenberger; a great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Melba Middleton and Mary Jane Manns; and one brother, Bill Sudbury.
Ms. Messel attended Rochelle High School and was employed at Mediacom for 38 years, also at the Central Tavern in Thomasboro. She always loved time with her family and grandchildren.