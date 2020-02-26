Sharon Huls, 75, of Gifford died at 11:25 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Country Health Care and Rehab, Gifford.
Funeral services will at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 802 E. Douglas St., St. Joseph. The Rev. Andrew Jones will officiate. Burial will be in Kopmann Cemetery, Royal.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon was born Feb. 8, 1945, in Champaign, a daughter of John L. and Anna (Ludwig) Huls.
She is survived by her brother, Lynn (Priscilla) Huls, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Delores Hinrichs.
Ms. Huls graduated high school from Ann Carlson School, Jamestown, N.D., in 1968. She worked for many years in the Champaign County treasurer’s office.
She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, St. Joseph.
Ms. Huls loved traveling, especially to Hawaii and Florida for the warm weather, and spending time with family. She was also an avid Illini basketball fan.
Memorials may be made to her church or Country Health Nursing Home, Gifford.