Sharon R. Abner, 74, of Rantoul died Sunday afternoon, May 12, 2019, at OSF Healthcare, Peoria.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Church of the Nazarene, 603 East Grove Avenue, Rantoul. Ashes will be buried in Maplewood Cemetery immediately following the service.
She was born June 3, 1944 in Urbana, a daughter of Elmer and Pauline (Wine) Combest.
She is survived by her mother Pauline Combest of Rantoul; a son, Lee (Jennifer) Abner of Rantoul, a nephew; and four grandchildren, Sarah, Denver, John and Tabitha.
She was preceded in death by her father and a sister.
She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed her church family.
Memorials may be made to her church.