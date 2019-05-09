Shane R. Rasor, 42, of Gifford died Wednesday evening, May 8, 2019, at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 on Sunday, May 12, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Mr. Rasor was born June 15, 1976, in Urbana, a son of Daniel Rasor and Mary Ann Good.
He is survived by his parents, Daniel Rasor of Gifford and Mary Ann Good of Hoopeston; a daughter, McKinley Rasor of Georgetown; a sister, Lori (Dennis) Miller of Indiana; and his paternal grandmother, Lorine Schluter of Rantoul.
Mr. Rasor was a graduate of Rantoul Township High School. He joined the US Navy for four years. He worked for Fisher Farmers and he was an avid fan of both the Chicago Cubs and the Fighting Illini.
Memorials may be made to the Gifford State Bank for an educational fund for his daughter.