Sarah L. Little Mullings, 36, of Rantoul died May 21, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Bethany Park Church, U.S. 136 and Mapelwood Drive, Rantoul.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Mullings was born Feb 7, 1983, a daughter of Richard and Carline Little of Fairfield, Calif. She married her childhood sweetheart Chutza B. Mullings Nov. 27, 2007, in Urbana.
They share two sons together, Victor A. Mullings (Sarah), age 20 of Rantoul, and Ezekiel X. Mullings age 17 of Cleveland.
Sarah has extended family residing in California as well.
Mrs. Mullings enjoyed working in the garden, spending time doing outdoor activities, watching horror movies and baking. She enjoyed the simple things in life.
She was a registered organ donor.