Sarah "Sally" Clark, 94, of Urbana died Nov. 14, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at First Baptist Church of Champaign at Savoy, 1602 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign, with Church Moore officiating.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Renner-Wikoff Funeral Chapel, 1900 s. Philo Road, Urbana.
Mrs. Clark was born June 17, 1925 to R.E. and Mattie (Dickson) Friend in Mt. Carmel. She was the youngest of 5 children and was named after 2 grandmothers.
She graduated from Mt. Carmel High School in 1943. After graduation she relocated to St. Louis, Mo., and during WW II was employed by Western Union Telegraph Company.
On Oct. 1, 1944 she married James H. (Jim) Clark during his leave from U.S. Navy active duty South Pacific. After discharge from the military service, they lived a short time in Lawrenceville, then moved to Urbana. He preceded her in death.
They raised three children, Janet Costa, Rebecca (Robert) Withers, and Russell "Butch" (Diana) Clark.
Mrs. Clark enjoyed being entertained musically. She sang with the CU Sweet Adelines for many years. Her husband sang with the Illini Statesman Barbershop Chorus. They shared the hobby by attending each other’s performances.
She was employed at the National Council of Teachers of English for 45 years. She also was a member of the First Baptist Church of Champaign at Savoy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Clark, who died unexpectedly November 6, 1998, her parents, one sister Hazel (Charles) Pell, 3 brothers, Robert (Laverne) Friend, Harold (Ann) Friend, Joseph (Jeanne) Friend. Her son-in-law, Peter Costa and step-granddaughter Donna Retter.
Surviving are her three children; six grandchildren, Rebecca "Missy" Costa of Delta, Colo., Laura (Mark) Gabriel of Marble, Colo., and Sean (Julie) Clark of Decatur, Amanda (Nathan) York of Urbana, Ryan Clark of Paxton and Blake (Ashley) Withers of Homer; eight great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren and nine stepgreat-grandchildren.
Donations may be made to American Heart Association or First Baptist Church of Champaign at Savoy.