Paid obituary
KENTUCKY — Sandra Elaine (Tull) Shelton, 58, of Fulton, Ky., died at 11:27 p.m. July 3, 2019. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, who held her until the end.
Sandy was born Oct. 14, 1960, in Paxton. Her days growing up with her six siblings on a farm south of Rankin would shape her life forever.
She leaves her siblings: Jim (Debbie) Tull of Fulton, Ken., Linda (Joe) Zeigler of Gibson City, Tom (Kitty) Tull of Gibson City, Marvin Tull of Loda and Carol (Mark) Leftkowitz of Gibson City.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Tull, of Clinton, Ky.
Sandy leaves two sons and their families: Jesse Carman of Gibson City and his children, Ronin and Viola Carman; and Jason (Kim) Carman of Champaign and their children, Elaine and Caden Carman.
Sandy married Bob Shelton, formerly of Rantoul, on Dec. 26, 2007, in Bradenton, Fla., and welcomed his three children and their families: Nicole Pilger and her children, Mackenzie, Quinton, Emmitt and Collin of Astoria; Megan (Mike) Clemens and children, Maddox and Emily of Astoria and Kevin (Holly) Shelton of Macomb.
Sandy made friends and memories wherever she went. Her smile and love of life was contagious.
Sandy and Bob fulfilled their dream of moving to Kentucky to retire in 2017 ... Your rest is well deserved Sandybob…