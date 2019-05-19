Sandra G. Rachel, 75, of Champaign died Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Gifford.
Mrs. Rachel was born Dec. 16, 1943, in Peoria, a daughter of George and Marcella DeLong.
She is survived by Dale, her husband of 53 years; daughters, Susie (Rob) Baker and Stacy Rachel; granddaughters, Spencer and Parker Baker; and an uncle.
She was raised in Castleton, where she met her husband at the age of 10, and later married him Aug. 1, 1965, in Bradford.
She earned a degree in home economics from Western Illinois University and became a home economics teacher. Mrs. Rachel was passionate about the things that she enjoyed. She collected Fenton Art Glass and Westmoreland Glass and proudly displayed her vast collection in her home.
She had a green thumb and loved having her flower garden. Taking photos and preserving memories were important to her. Cooking holiday meals and wrapping presents were things in which she took pride, and she was known for her creative gift wrapping and bow making.
Mrs. Rachel enjoyed watching westerns, doing crossword puzzles, spending time with her family and making cupcakes with her granddaughters.