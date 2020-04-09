Ruth (McConnell) Short, 95, of Fisher died March 26, 2020.
A graveside memorial is being planned for a future date.
Mrs. Short is survived by five children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five siblings and a granddaughter.
Mrs. Short raised five children alone following the death of her husband. At age 60, she went back to college and earned a bachelor’s degree in English and taught English in a newly opened China.
For the last eight years, Mrs. Short had battled Alzheimer’s. When she could no longer put sentences together, she was still able to sing hymns from memory, praise God and bless her young great-grandchildren with songs and cuddles.
Amber Glen Alzheimer’s Special Care Center was her home for the last few weeks of her life.
Memories of Mrs. Short my be posted on her memories wall at www.lambyoungfh.com.