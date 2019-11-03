Ruth "Bobbie" Newlin, 89, of Urbana, mother of a Rantoul resident, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, with her daughters at her side at University Rehab Center, Urbana.
Per her wishes, there will be no services.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is in charge of arrangements
Mrs. Newlin was born Jan. 13, 1930, at home in Westfield, a daughter of Mack R. and Grace (Barton) Sweeney. She married Jack W. Newlin Dec. 2, 1949, at First Christian Church, Henderson, Ky. He preceded her in death Sept. 3, 2019.
Survivors include her three children, Bonnie (Michael) Specchio of Rantoul, Jay Newlin of Oakwood and Lee Ann (Tom) Johnson of Tolono; three grandchildren, Megan (Ben) Pulling of East Peoria, Nick Hubert of Pensacola, Fla., and Dominic (Jessica) Specchio of Foley, Ala.; and three great-grandchildren. Another great-granddaughter is expected in March, 2020.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Marian Thoele and Marilyn Sweeney.
Mrs. Newlin grew up on the family farm and met the love of her life, Jack W. Newlin, at the start of her freshman year at Westfield High School. They graduated together in 1948. After graduation, Mr. Newlin joined the Army, and Mrs. Newlin moved to Mattoon and worked at Maidrite and Mid-Continent Map Co. She and her husband eloped when he came home on leave. Mrs. Newlin left for his overseas assignment in Fontainebleu, France, while Mrs. Newlin stayed in Mattoon until she was able to join him there 18 months later. The year they spent in France was their
After Mr. Newlin's discharge in 1952, they settled in Centralia. Their first child, Bonnie, arrived June 26, 1953. Mr. Newlin decided to attend trade school to become an engineer so the little family moved to Cicero and set up housekeeping in a 21-foot camper. He worked at two or three part-time jobs, but money was tight. Mrs. Newlin told stories of washing diapers by hand and not having money for bread, so she would bake biscuits instead.
Their son, Raymond, was born July 24, 1957, and the family upgraded to a 28-foot camper. After Mr. Newlin graduated, he took a job with Texas Instruments, so the family moved to Irving, Texas, and bought their first house. Here, daughter Lee Ann was born Dec. 6, 1960.
In 1963, Mr. Newlin took a job with Magnavox in Urbana, so the family bought a big old house in Homer.
Always working side by side, Mr. and Mrs Newlin renovated the house, and Mrs. Newlin used her skill with a needle to mark curtains and clothes for the entire family.
Mrs. Newlin loved to sing and was known for her vocal ability. She and her husband were avid ballroom dancers and enjoyed traveling, often planning their trips to pursue their passion for genealogy, going as far as England and Ireland.
She was a long-time member of the Homer United Methodist Church and an active community volunteer. She helped found the Homer Library and served on the 1976 Bicentennial Committee.
At age 74, Mrs. Newlin was diagnosed with Alzheimer
Memorial donations may be made to Richwoods Cemetery and mailed to Bonnie Specchio, 1489 County Road 2800 North, Rantoul, IL 61866.