Ruth Buck, 92, of Armstrong died at Country Health Care, Gifford.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac, with a rosary service at 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Penfield, with Father Michael Menner officiating. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery.
Mrs. Buck was born in Philo, a daughter of Rudolph C. and Florence M. (Decker) Laley. She married Bernard Buck July 31, 1954, in Tuscola. He preceded her in death July 5, 1975.
She is survived by her children, Janet (Roger Hansen) Buck of Lincoln, Neb., Kevin Buck of Armstrong, Beverly Frazier of Round Rock, Texas, Jackie (Dennis Johnson) Buck of Sun Lakes, Ariz., Del (John) Bloom of Plainfield, Ind., Joe (Jenn) Buck of Champaign and Jeff Buck of Mahomet; seven grandchildren, Melissa Santos of Arizona, Beth Legant of Tennessee, Claire Mendoza of Oregon, Andrea Hawkins of Illinois, Joshua Bloom of New York and Nichole Frazier and Sarah Frazier, both of Texas; three stepgrandchildren, Nicole Reiner of Indiana, Faith Swartzendruber of Illinois and Nathan Swartzendruber of Colorado; three sisters,Wilma McClain of Champaign, Eloise Kennedy of Tuscola and Betty Biggs of Marysville, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Ray (Joan) Buck; four sisters-in-law--Therese Yankowiak, Bridgie Cler, Bernadette Vogel and Gertie (Jim) Richardson; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her son; Michael; her parents; and her three brothers, Carl, Wilfred, and Joe.
Mrs. Buck graduated from Villa Grove High School, in 1945 and later received her registered nurse training at Mercy Hospital, Urbana, graduating in 1948. She worked for 19 years at Armstrong High School as the school nurse until her retirement in 1984.
She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society. She was a member of an informal quilting group in Penfield. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, flower gardening, traveling and spending time with all her family and grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to her church.
Memories or condolences may be posted on her memorial page at www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.