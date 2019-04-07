Rufus L. Newsom, 85, of Paxton died at 5:50 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Tom Anders officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mr. Newsom was born April 30, 1933, in Harviell, Mo., a son of Andrew and Allie Hodge Newsom. He married Virgie Ann Smith June 7, 1952, Harviell. She preceded him in death Sept. 14, 2014.
Mr. Newsom is survived by one daughter, Sandee (Donald) Moore Jr. of Urbana; two sons, John “Andy” (Angie Hofer) Newsom of Manteno and Robert “Bob” (Tonya Anderson) Newsom of Paxton; six grandchildren, Austin (Carli Padgett) Newsom of Manteno, Allie (Marcus) Rinaldi of Noblesville, Ind., Aryn Newsom of Chicago, Adam Newsom of Manteno, Andrew Newsom of Normal and Randee Newsom of West Lafayette, Ind.; and one great-grandchild.
He also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, George Newsom and Alfred “AJ” Newsom; a sister, Elva Partain; and a grandson, Scott William Stedwell.
Mr. Newsom grew up in rural Harviell, where at the age of 18 he met the love of his life, Virgie, while she was singing in the church choir. They were married for 62 years. Shortly after being married, Mr. Newsom was drafted into the Army. He served as a corporal in the 7th Army 63rd Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion from 1953 to 1955 and was stationed in Germany.
After the Army, he and his wife stayed in Paxton, where they raised their family. Mr. Newsom had a career as an autobody repairman and was well known for his superior abilities. When Chanute AFB in Rantoul closed, Mrs. Newsom was transferred to Wichita Falls, Texas. They lived in Texas for four years before moving back to Paxton. While in Texas, Mr. Newsom was a member of Burkburnett Calvary Baptist Church, serving as trustee and helping out anywhere he was needed.
He attended Church of Christ in Paxton. He enjoyed camping with his wife at Wildwood Campground in Ellsworth, where they had a campsite for more than 40 years. He also enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing. He was an avid race car enthusiast.
For the past 25 years, Mr. Newsom had a hobby of repairing bicycles. Through this he was able to do his favorite pastime -- talk about his children and his wife.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be given to an organization of the donor’s choice.
