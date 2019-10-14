Ruby (Booher) Winnett of Livonia, Mich., and Wichita Falls, Texas, formerly of Armstrong, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor, Wichita Falls.
A celebration of life service was held at New Bethel Church in Wichita Falls, and another service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac. Burial will follow in Partlow Cemetery, Armstrong.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Winnett was born June 10, 1928 in the Booher family’s home in Armstrong, a daughter of Charles and Mary Ann (Obenland) Booher. She married Ewell B. Winnett May 18, 1962, in Danville. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, Jane Hughes Booher of Pitcairn, Pa.; nine nieces and nephews; and numerous great- and great-great nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Charles “Chuck”, Harold, Glen and Lester “Leck” Booher; sisters, Louise Booher Cannon and Mary Ruth Booher Miller; and two nephews.
Mrs. Winnett attended Armstrong Grade School and High School. During summers in high school, she worked at Steak and Shake in Rantoul and the dining halls at Chanute Air Force Base. Following graduation in 1946 she worked at General Electric in Danville for 20 years.
After her marriage, she and her husband continued living in Danville for several years before moving to Livonia. They enjoyed visiting with family and friends and traveling throughout the country. They loved hosting relatives and enjoyed spoiling nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Winnett joined St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church in Livonia and became active in numerous committees and worship groups. She especially enjoyed listening to Christian music and spending time in Christian fellowship.
In 2014, she reluctantly moved to Royal Estates Retirement Community in Wichita Falls, where she made many friends.
Memorials may be made to St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church, Memorial Garden Fund, 30900 Six Mile Road, Livonia, MI, 48152.
Memories or condolences may be posted on her memorial page at: www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.