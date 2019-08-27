Ruby Jacobs, 97, of Rantoul died at 1:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Maxine Rixman officiating. Burial will follow in Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Jacobs was born Feb. 24, 1922, in Brown County, Ind., a daughter of Orville L. and Jessie N. (Poling) McGuire. She married Walter Jacobs Aug. 8, 1942 in Biloxi, Miss. He preceded her in death July 21, 2007.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Janet Jacobs of Playa Zancudo, Costa Rica; a grandson, Roger Damon of Seattle; a granddaughter, Angela Fitton Jonas of Vail, Colo.; three great-granddaughters; a sister, Mary McGuire Linthicum of Ft. Myers, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Jacobs was also preceded in death by one brother, Charles M. McGuire, and three sisters, Helen A. McGuire Johnson, Betty McGuire Shumate and Frances E. McGuire Rodgers.
She graduated from Armstrong High School. She worked civil service at Chanute Air Force Base until 1941 when the love of her life and future husband, "Wally" and his friends (Carl Cozad and Martin Residori) were transferred to Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Miss. Mrs. Jacobs and her girlfriends followed their men and moved into an apartment together in Biloxi. The couples all eventually married and remained life-long friends. While her husband was serving in the Army Air Corps, Mrs. Jacobs returned to Illinois and stayed with her family on the farm until her husband was discharged in 1945.
Mrs. Jacobs worked for the Boy Scouts of America. She was a member of the Bethany Park Christian Church in Rantoul as well as the church’s women’s group. She loved to dance, and she especially adored the family dogs, Benji, Tasha, Bailey, Tica, Kolbi and Paddy. Ruby was family-focused.
Memorials may be made to The Arc of Iroquois County or University of Illinois Small Animal Clinic.