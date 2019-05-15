Ruby I. Albee, 88, of Rantoul died Monday morning, May 13, 2019, at home.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Danville National Cemetery, Danville. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.
Mrs. Albee was born Jan. 6, 1931, in Quick City, Mo., a daughter of George and Lorena (Jones) Talley. She married Rudolph P. Dziedzic, who preceded her in death July 1, 1967. She married Floyd “Jerry” Albee March 2, 1973. He survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Andra (Mark) Jones of Champaign; and three stepchildren, Deborah (Bear) Bear of California, Richard (Vicki) Albee of Utah and Jeri (Dean) Welch of Washington; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Margaret (Don) Silvers of Nevada and Willa Brassard of California.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Mrs. Albee was a homemaker and was well known for her work as a seamstress. She ran an alterations service out of her home, and her talents were well known throughout Rantoul.