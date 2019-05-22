Roy I. Wilcoxon, 89, of Gifford, formerly of Urbana, died at 10:07 a.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. The Rev. Jon Callahan will officiate.
Mr. Wilcoxon was born Jan. 23, 1930, in Newman, a son of Lemuel and Eva (Nickolson) Wilcoxon. He married Charlotte B. Walling Sept. 21, 1947, in Tuscola. She preceded him in death Sept. 19, 2011.
He is survived by his sons, Roy P. Wilcoxon and Richard I. Wilcoxon, both of Urbana; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife and a daughter, Sharon Collins.
Mr. Wilcoxon was a member of Operators Local 841 and was a heavy-equipment operator for 51 years. His work included Vern Scott Drainage, working with longtime friend Tom Bridwell and ending his career retiring from A&R Services.
His family was his prized treasure.
