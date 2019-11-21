Roy Spracklen, 74, of Thomasboro died at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Illini Heritage Rehab & Health Care Center, Champaign.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, 4112 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Spracklen was born Feb. 17, 1945, in Shelbyville, a son of Ralph and Maryvelle Shanholtzer Spracklen. He married Donna Barr in 1964 at the Nazarene Church, Champaign. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Dora Bond of Rantoul and Sara Dhom of Champaign; his grandchildren; a sister, Fanny Urfer; and a brother, George Spracklen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 12 brothers and sisters.
Mr. Spracklen graduated from Tower Hill High School, Tower Hill, and went on to take some accounting classes. He was a hotel manager, fast food restaurant manager and later, a truck-lift driver for Kraft Foods, Champaign.
He attended Faith Baptist Church, Champaign. He was a member of several gun clubs, DeWitt County Sportsmen Club and Sadorus Sportsmen Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and yardwork.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.