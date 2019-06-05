Roslin Anderson, 59, of Rantoul died Monday afternoon, June 3, 2019, at home.
There will be a gathering of friends and family from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
She was born Sept. 10, 1959 on Hahn Air Force Base, Germany, and she enjoyed her dual citizenship.
She is survived by her mother Linda Johnson of Thomasboro; two children, Paul (Tishlyn) Andrews of Rantoul and Kaylin Anderson of Rantoul; a sister, Sherry Hurbel of Oklahoma; a brother, Charles (Rhonda) Hensley of Rantoul; two grandchildren, Ty Andrews and Justen Rosario, both of Rantoul.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles V Hensley, and a son, Ronald Andrews.
Ms. Anderson was a waitress and bartender in the Rantoul area for 30 years. She loved her grandchildren and spent many hours with her family.