Rosita Miller Apr 8, 2020

Rosita Miller, 53, of Paxton died at 8:20 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Accolade Healthcare, Paxton.Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton.