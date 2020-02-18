Rosena Brown, 85, of St. Joseph died at 10:55 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton.
Services will be private.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Brown was born Oct. 11, 1934, at Alpena, Mich., a daughter of Albert and Goldie (McGregor) Bellmore. She married Richard A. Brown May 15, 1954, in Ossineke, Mich. He preceded her in death Nov. 12, 2005.
She is survived by her children, Randall Brown of St. Augustine, Fla., Timothy Brown of St. Joseph, Donald Brown of Byron, Ronald Brown of Santa Cruz, Calif., Alan Brown of St. Joseph, Darin Brown of Silverton, Ore., and Loralee Kinser of Bulls Gap, Tenn.; 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Travis of Mikado, Mich., Judy Berlin of Ossineke, Mich., and Linda Hagberg of Lake Orion, Mich.; and one brother, Glen Bellmore of Michigan.