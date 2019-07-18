RoseMary Mosson, 88, of rural Penfield died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Penfield. Father Michael Menner will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Penfield.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Mrs. Mosson was born Sept. 13, 1930, in Penfield, a daughter of John P. and Rose (Silvers) Early. She married George C. Rasmussen Aug. 14, 1954, and after his death in 1956, she married John G. Mosson Sept. 27, 1958, in Penfield. He also preceded her in death.
Survivors include her sons, Alan (Marty) Rasmussen and Tim (Nancy Leath) Rasmussen, both of Penfield; daughters, Coletta (Steve) Grussing of Effingham and Helen Mosson of Rantoul; nine grandchildren, Mandy (Kenny) O’Brien, Tom (Caroline) Rasmussen, Joe (Salina O’Banion) Rasmussen, Josh Rasmussen, Travis (Sarah Spellmeyer) Rasmussen, Kristen (Matt) Summers, Sarah Rasmussen, Ryan (Erin Kinsel) Grussing and Alli Grussing; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Early of Penfield; and sister, Barbara Overholt of Thomasboro.
Her parents, an infant daughter, infant great-granddaughter, five brothers and three sisters also preceded her in death.
Mrs. Mosson graduated from Mercy Hospital with the title of registered nurse in 1952. She worked at Mercy in the nursery and farmed with her husband for most of their married life.
She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved quilting and reading and was an active member of the Penfield I&I Antique Tractor Club and St. Lawrence Altar and Rosary Society.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in her name.