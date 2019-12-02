Rosemary Reiner Kaye, 88, formerly of Paxton, died Nov. 25, 2019. at Life’s Journey Senior Living in Mattoon.
She was born Feb. 23, 1931, a daughter of Peter and Mary (Frank) Reiner in Chicago. She married George Kaye in 1955; he preceded her in death in 2006.
She is survived by her three children, Jordan Kaye of rural Pesotum, Hilary (Neil Bernstein) Kaye Valentine of Champaign and Jonathan (Clair) Kaye of Toledo; and three grandchildren:, Margot Valentine, Andrew Valentine, and Daniel Bernstein.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson James Kaye.
Mrs. Kaye grew up in Chicago, where she graduated from Senn High School, and was a longtime resident of Paxton, where she was active in many civic organizations, including the Paxton Women’s Club and the Paxton Historical Society. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and was a worldwide traveler.
Condolences and memories may be posted at Rosemary-Nightingale-Kaye.forevermissed.com.