Rosalie Erhard, 85, of Champaign, formerly of Rantoul, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Evergreen Place Assisted Living, Champaign, surrounded by family.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Erhard was born March 22, 1934, in Newton, a daughter of Wilbur and Nina Watkins. She married Raymond Erhard of Sayville, N.Y., Oct. 10, 1954, in Paxton. They weremarried for 59 years. He preceded her in death in March of 2014.
She is survived by her three children, Jeanne (George) Childers of Bloomington, Doug (Lorie) Erhard of Champaign and Keith (Denise) Erhard of West Des Moines, Iowa; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Dale Watkins; and her granddaughter, Elizabeth Childers.
Mrs. Erhard graduated high school in Paxton and attended the University of Illinois in 1952-1953.
She and her husband lived in Decatur for several years and then relocated with their family to Rantoul in 1975 as they worked in the automobile industry and co-owned Erhard/Neely AMC-Jeep. She moved to Champaign in 2014 after the death of her husband and resided at Evergreen Place Assisted Living. She attended First Christian Church and Windsor Road Christian Church in Champaign.
Mrs. Erhard enjoyed spending time with her family, attending Illini basketball games, traveling to the Florida beaches, visiting the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, and fishing with her husband at Clinton Lake. She had a strong faith in Jesus Christ and was a strong proponent of the power of positive thinking.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the UIF|University of Illinois Foundation, the Eastern Illinois Foodbank, or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
Online condolences can be shared with her family at www.morganmemorialhome.com