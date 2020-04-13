Ronald C. Whaley, 62, of Rantoul died April 8, 2020, at home, surrounded by his daughters.
The family has chosen a small private cremation service memorial for Mr. Whaley due to the COVID-19 precaustions.
Mr. Whaley was born March 8, 1958, at Burnham Hospital, Champaign.
He is survived by two daughters, Marlene Adkins and Crystal Whaley, both of Rantoul; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn Shumate of Farmer City and Kaleb Adkins of Rantoul.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Whaley; his father, Clyde Whaley; and a brother, Rodney Whaley, all of Rantoul.
Mr. Whaley was a United States Army veteran. In his younger years he was a member of the Lutheran Church.
He worked at Combe Laboraties in Rantoul for 40 years. He loved his Harley-Davidson, muscle cars, “Blue Bloods,” NASCAR and football. He loved spending time with his family. He was a simple man.