Ronald E. Sage, 76, of Paxton died at 1:53 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Mattoon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Debra Domeier officiating. A private family burial will be in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Loda.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Mr. Sage was born May 18, 1943, in Champaign, a son of Christopher and Hazel Siddens Sage. He married Lori “Diane” Kingsley Nov. 2, 1968, in Saybrook. She preceded him in death April 17, 2015.
He is survived by a daughter, Debbie Sage of Paxton, and a grandson, Daze Spencer.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Teri; one sister, Mary Kemmer; and three brothers, Larry, Terry and Henry Sage.
Mr. Sage graduated from Loda High School in 1962 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army. He worked for the Paxton Block Plant until its closure. Then he worked for Paxton Ready Mix as a truck driver until his retirement.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Loda, and the Loda American Legion Post 503. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan. He enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting and, in his earlier years, playing softball. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandson.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
